Antietam Tutorial
How Does the Game Work?
Each Corps has a Command Chit.
Pull these randomly from a cup.
When it’s Chit is pulled, that Corps moves.
Artillery bombards instead of moving and flips DH Hill’s Division.
To attack, just move your pieces into contact with the enemy.
Richardson and French attack DH Hill in the Sunken Road.
The Confederates move next.
Longstreet moves Anderson up to support the defense.
After all Corps have moved, you resolve combat by rolling dice.
The Confederates were forced to retreat and the Sunken Road is unoccupied!
If the Confederates can move first next turn,
they can counter attack in an attempt to hold it.
If the Federals move first, they advance deep to Sharpsburg.
This would cut off Jackson’s Corps from the only route of retreat!
Looks great. I have Brandywine and love it. Can I get in on Kickstarter edition?
Thank you! =)
I’m sorry no. That edition limited to only 100.
The good news is that you will be able to get the regular Antietam version later once those go out. We are hoping that will be ready in a few more months!
I wish game was out now , and I could buy it.
Any update on antietam for those that missed the kickstarter?
Yes! I keep meaning to do one for everybody.
All the components are in. The only thing left now is the rules. Our play test group keeps wrangling over victory conditions and combat dice. We are getting Marengo out the door now while we try to sort through these last tweaks.
So it should ship in August/September.