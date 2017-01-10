Antietam Tutorial

How Does the Game Work?

Each Corps has a Command Chit.

Pull these randomly from a cup.

When it’s Chit is pulled, that Corps moves.

Artillery bombards instead of moving and flips DH Hill’s Division.

To attack, just move your pieces into contact with the enemy.

Richardson and French attack DH Hill in the Sunken Road.

The Confederates move next.

Longstreet moves Anderson up to support the defense.

After all Corps have moved, you resolve combat by rolling dice.

The Confederates were forced to retreat and the Sunken Road is unoccupied!

If the Confederates can move first next turn,

they can counter attack in an attempt to hold it.

If the Federals move first, they advance deep to Sharpsburg.

This would cut off Jackson’s Corps from the only route of retreat!