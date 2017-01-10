 Antietam Tutorial | Command Post Games
Antietam Tutorial

How Does the Game Work?

Each Corps has a Command Chit. 

img_8845

Pull these randomly from a cup.

When it’s Chit is pulled, that Corps moves.

img_8847

Artillery bombards instead of moving and flips DH Hill’s Division. 

To attack, just move your pieces into contact with the enemy.

img_8848

Richardson and French attack DH Hill in the Sunken Road.

img_8850

The Confederates move next. 

img_8851

img_8852

Longstreet moves Anderson up to support the defense.

img_8854

After all Corps have moved, you resolve combat by rolling dice.

img_8855

The Confederates were forced to retreat and the Sunken Road is unoccupied!

img_8856 

If the Confederates can move first next turn,

they can counter attack in an attempt to hold it. 

img_8858

If the Federals move first, they advance deep to Sharpsburg.

This would cut off Jackson’s Corps from the only route of retreat!

 

5 thoughts on "Antietam Tutorial

    • Thank you! =)

      I’m sorry no. That edition limited to only 100.

      The good news is that you will be able to get the regular Antietam version later once those go out. We are hoping that will be ready in a few more months!

      Reply

    • Yes! I keep meaning to do one for everybody.

      All the components are in. The only thing left now is the rules. Our play test group keeps wrangling over victory conditions and combat dice. We are getting Marengo out the door now while we try to sort through these last tweaks.

      So it should ship in August/September.

      Reply

