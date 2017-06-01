Battle of Marengo

This Napoleonic battle at Marengo uses our highly acclaimed Pub Battles system.

What Makes Pub Battles Different?

Features Benefits Quick Play Time Setup and play to conclusion in a fraction of the time needed for most games. This game conveniently fits into your busy life. Players often report Pub Battles as their: ‘game most played’. Simple Rules 1 page Quick Start rules! The regular rulebook is 88% shorter than most rules. Spend your time playing and enjoying the game, not trying to learn a tedious rulebook.

The streamlined rules are also easy to remember, so you spend less time looking things up. Random Turn Order Units move by Corps in random order. This recreates the random chaos of battlefields. Players must watch for timing opportunities / threats; and be able to adapt their plans to battlefield conditions.

You can order your troops forward but you can’t be certain WHEN they will move. –Just like real commanders. Components Custom hardwood Kriegsspiel style blocks with real canvas maps. The blocks are long lasting and provide for hidden intell.

Our stunning Canvas maps are what real commanders of the period used. They lay flat, are waterproof and much more durable than standard cardboard.

You can get a deeper insight into how the system works here:

French Strategy Guide for Marengo

You can also learn more about how the system works by checking out Brandywine.

