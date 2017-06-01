 Battle of Marengo | Command Post Games
Battle of Marengo

This Napoleonic battle at Marengo uses our highly acclaimed Pub Battles system. 

What Makes Pub Battles Different?

 

Features

Benefits
Quick Play Time

Setup and play to conclusion in a fraction of the time needed for most games.
  • This game conveniently fits into your busy life. Players often report Pub Battles as their: ‘game most played’.
Simple Rules

1 page Quick Start rules! The regular rulebook is 88% shorter than most rules.  
  • Spend your time playing and enjoying the game, not trying to learn a tedious rulebook.
  • The streamlined rules are also easy to remember, so you spend less time looking things up.
Random Turn Order

Units move by Corps in random order.  
  • This recreates the random chaos of battlefields.   Players must watch for timing opportunities / threats; and be able to adapt their plans to battlefield conditions. 
  • You can order your troops forward but you can’t be certain WHEN they will move. –Just like real commanders.
Components

Custom hardwood Kriegsspiel style blocks with real canvas maps.
  • The blocks are long lasting and provide for hidden intell.
  • Our stunning Canvas maps are what real commanders of the period used. They lay flat, are waterproof and much more durable than standard cardboard. 

 

You can get a deeper insight into how the system works here:

French Strategy Guide for Marengo

You can also learn more about how the system works by checking out Brandywine.

This sounds great!  How can I get it?

4 thoughts on “Battle of Marengo

    • It is ready now but the bulk of the boxes won’t arrive till late next week. We are shipping a handful of what we have now. =)

      Reply

  2. Question, fairly interested in grabbing a copy but read a review that stated that there were no penalties for retreating across a river? Wanted to see if that was still the case with this latest version, also a board game geek page would be super helpful. Thanks!

    Reply

    • Where did you see this on a review? Can you tell me the source? It would be nice to clear this up with them also.

      At Marengo, there is only 1 river and it isn’t fought over. The main impact of the river is to restrict axis of advance for the initial Austrian attack. In other Pub Battles however, fighting over rivers can come up.

      Pieces cannot move over rivers. They are not crossible. In this way, they very much restrict and impact possible retreat routes. You can only retreat at bridges / fords. If your route to there gets cut, you are destroyed if you have nowhere to go. I’ve seen this happen at Antietam.

      It is hard to compare different rule sets. They all go together. What works at 1 scale in 1 set of rules often will not work with something else. There are many different variables at play in a game system.

      There are many rules we came up with during development that ‘sounded’ good. In theory they make sense. When we put them in the game and played it, they just don’t work. You have to cut them.

      We try most of all to model the battles. What happened historically? Were they able to attack across the river? What happened when they failed? Did everybody die? How many times did they attack across the bridge and were forced back? How many times did it take to finally cross and push the enemy back? What were the average losses?

      If the rules give us results that historically happened and the ‘feel’ right, then we go with that. Modeling and game play trump theory in our view.

      At Little Bighorn, things are different. The Little Bighorn is not actually a ‘river’ in game terms. It wasn’t like the Potomac. It is an over sized stream. It was crossible at most points. Some places easier than others. You also need to take into account the unit scale. At Little Bighorn, we don’t have massed infantry in formation. If I remember correctly, the units are companies with about 40 troopers fighting dismounted in loose skirmish formation. If you are about to get overrun and killed, believe me, you will cross the Little Bighorn to retreat and escape. This fits the battle and the situation.

      Reply

Leave a comment

